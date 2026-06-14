Group says it targeted Israeli troops, vehicles, military positions with drones, rockets, artillery in response to ceasefire violations

Hezbollah says it repelled 2 Israeli incursions, launched 19 attacks in southern Lebanon Group says it targeted Israeli troops, vehicles, military positions with drones, rockets, artillery in response to ceasefire violations

Hezbollah said Saturday that it had repelled two Israeli ground incursions and carried out 19 attacks targeting Israeli troops, military vehicles and positions in southern Lebanon using drones, rockets and artillery.

The group said in a series of statements that its fighters detected an Israeli infantry force attempting to infiltrate the Maabar area on the outskirts of Kfartibnit in the Nabatieh governorate under hours of artillery and smoke cover.

Hezbollah said it lured the force into a pre-prepared ambush zone, detonated explosive devices, engaged the troops with medium-range weapons and then shelled the area with concentrated artillery fire, forcing the Israeli unit to withdraw.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said another Israeli force entered the town of Majdal Zoun in the South governorate. It said its fighters engaged the troops with light and medium weapons as well as rockets, destroying several accompanying military vehicles.

Hezbollah also reported targeting an Israeli Yagi military vehicle near the riverbed on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh with an Ababil suicide drone.

The group said it struck two Israeli Namera armored vehicles, one at Tallat al-Salha near Qantara in Nabatieh and another at Tallat al-Hamamis in southern Khiam, also using Ababil drones, claiming direct hits.

A Humvee military vehicle at Tallat al-Hamamis was similarly targeted and hit, according to statements.

Hezbollah said it launched rocket attacks against concentrations of Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the southwestern outskirts of Majdal Zoun in Jadidat Marjayoun, and three times on the southern outskirts of Majdal Zoun.

It also said it carried out two drone strikes and a rocket barrage against Israeli forces near Kfartibnit.

-Additional attacks

In additional attacks, the group said it targeted an Israeli military bulldozer near Majdal Zoun with an Ababil drone and shelled a newly established Israeli military position in Maroun al-Ras with rockets.

Hezbollah also claimed it struck an Israeli military command center near Yahmar al-Shaqif with a drone, reporting a direct hit.

The group said it intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 (Zik) drone above the Iqlim al-Tuffah area with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.

According to Hezbollah, its fighters targeted an Israeli force positioned inside a building in Khiam with an Ababil drone and struck a newly established Israeli artillery position in Adaisseh with a suicide drone, claiming direct hits in both attacks.

Hezbollah said the operations were conducted "in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to Israel's violations of the ceasefire and attacks on villages in southern Lebanon."

-Israel maintains control of areas in southern Lebanon

The attacks come as Israeli military operations continue in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since April 17 and was extended until early July.

On Thursday, Lebanese authorities said the death toll from the escalating Israeli offensive since March 2 had risen to 3,711, with 11,483 = injured.

Israel maintains control of areas in southern Lebanon, some occupied for decades and others entered during the 2023-2024 war.

During the current offensive, Israeli forces have advanced more than 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) beyond the border, marking their deepest incursion since Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul