Trump administration gave Anthropic 90 minutes to remove AI models: Report Officials cite 'national security threat,' later impose Commerce Department controls on Anthropic's Mythos, Fable models, according to Axios

Anthropic was given 90 minutes by the Trump administration Friday to remove its newly released Mythos and Fable artificial intelligence models before facing federal licensing restrictions, Axios reported Saturday.

A source familiar with the matter told the news website that government officials contacted Anthropic at 1 pm ET (1700GMT) and ordered the company to roll back the models, citing a "national security threat" without providing details. The source said Anthropic had already completed pre-release testing with the government and had received approval to deploy Fable.

"We immediately sought to understand the specific nature of the threat so we could remediate it," said the source.

By 5.30 pm (2230GMT), the US Commerce Department sent Anthropic a letter imposing controls on where the models could be used and by whom, prompting the company to begin withdrawing the systems, Axios reported.