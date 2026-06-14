Moroccan Ismael Saibari, Brazilian Vinicius Junior on scoresheet for 1-1 draw in critical match in group

Titans of Group C Morocco, Brazil fail to get upper hand Moroccan Ismael Saibari, Brazilian Vinicius Junior on scoresheet for 1-1 draw in critical match in group

Group favorites Morocco and Brazil failed to get the upper hand and drew 1-1 in their Group C match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

Morocco got an early lead with Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute, scoring against a South American side in the World Cup for the first time.

The equalizer did not take long, with Vinicius Jr lashing a brilliant strike into the roof of the net in the 32nd minute, a mere 11 minutes later.

Morocco and Brazil started the half with full-on pressing, but both defenses held their nerve and maintained their disciplined passing, even when the enemy got close to their goal.

Neither side, however, managed to score the winner and the match resulted in a draw.

Morocco finished top of the group, while Brazil placed second due to two yellow cards under FIFA’s fair play rules.