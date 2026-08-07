4-year-old child suffers second-degree burns in attacks on Najran region, coalition says

Yemen’s Houthis injure 11 in attacks on southern Saudi Arabia: Saudi-led coalition 4-year-old child suffers second-degree burns in attacks on Najran region, coalition says

Eleven civilians were injured in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region, the Saudi-led coalition said early Friday.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the attacks took place Thursday and injured seven Saudis, including a woman and a 4-year-old child who suffered second-degree burns.

The other victims were two Egyptians, one Yemeni and one Pakistani national, he said.

Al-Maliki said the Houthis used projectiles in what he described as indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, accusing the group of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in violation of international humanitarian law.

He said the coalition would continue taking “deterrent measures” to protect civilians from further attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the coalition’s statement.

