Starmer tells Trump UK supports US efforts to end Iran war Leaders stress restoring freedom of navigation to ease economic pressures felt around world, says UK government

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump in a call Saturday and voiced support for Washington’s efforts to end the war with Iran, according to a statement from the UK government.

Starmer welcomed progress in the talks and stressed the need for any agreement to deliver "a durable and lasting peace." He also said the UK was ready to help implement any future peace deal and work with international partners to support its success.

The two leaders agreed that freedom of navigation should be restored to reduce the economic effects being felt worldwide and pledged to remain in close contact ahead of next week’s G7 summit in France, it said.