Japanese premier to discuss energy security with Australian counterpart: Report Takaichi Sanae arrives in Canberra for 3-day visit

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to discuss energy security with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their scheduled meeting on Monday, Japan's state broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Takaichi arrived in Canberra on late Sunday for a three-day visit, marking the second leg of her five-day tour covering Vietnam and Australia, according to an official statement on the US social media company X.

Australia is Japan's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, and also imports light gas oil refined in Japan.

At the meeting, the two leaders are expected to also focus on defense, critical minerals and broader economic security.

A joint statement affirming cooperation to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and avoid unjustified export restrictions is also likely to be issued, according to NHK.