Government says production capacity could reach up to 3.5B masks per year

France says mask stock sufficient for 'at least 3 months' amid hantavirus concerns Government says production capacity could reach up to 3.5B masks per year

France’s government has said its strategic mask reserves are sufficient to cover at least “three months" in the event of an epidemic, as authorities seek to reassure the public amid concerns over hantavirus, daily Le Figaro reported Wednesday.

The office of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the state’s strategic stockpile is “sufficient to protect the country for a minimum of three months in the event of an epidemic wave.”

It added that the stock exceeds the target set after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Matignon, additional private and public reserves held by hospitals, companies and local authorities could extend protection capacity by several more weeks.

Authorities also said France’s domestic production capacity is estimated at between 2.6 billion and 3.5 billion masks per year, describing it as sufficient to respond to a pandemic similar to COVID-19.

“This capacity can also be increased if necessary,” Matignon said.

The government statement comes as authorities seek to reassure the public following concerns linked to reported hantavirus cases, while stressing that no outbreak has been recorded in France.

Matignon also noted that the virus is significantly less contagious than COVID-19 and that only one case has been identified in the country.

Hantavirus is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though some strains can also spread between humans.

Its fatality rate can reach 40-50%, according to the WHO, and is especially deadly among elderly individuals or those with underlying health conditions.