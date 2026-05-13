Several airlines have suspended flights due to regional escalation and safety concerns

Brussels Airport loses 50,000 passengers in April due to Middle East war Several airlines have suspended flights due to regional escalation and safety concerns

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has caused Brussels Airport to lose around 50,000 passengers in April, matching losses recorded in March, the airport operator said Wednesday.

The decline was linked to reduced flight operations to destinations in the region, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"There are currently no flights to Tel Aviv or Doha and, although flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed in recent weeks, frequencies remain lower than last year. This situation once again resulted in a loss of 50,000 passengers in April," the statement said.

Despite this impact, passenger traffic at Belgium's main airport increased 3.8% year-on-year in April, surpassing 2.2 million travelers.

Cargo activity also rose during the month, with the airport handling 73,964 metric tons of freight, up more than 6% compared to April last year.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel began a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Due to the regional escalation, several airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East and Gulf regions for safety reasons.