Bangladesh measles deaths near 300 as outbreak spreads nationwide 10 more children die as cases surpass 45,800 amid vaccine shortages

Measles and measles-like symptoms have claimed the lives of 10 more children in Bangladesh, health authorities said Sunday, bringing the death toll to 294 since mid-March.

More than 1,260 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload above 45,800, according to a bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services.

The capital, Dhaka, has recorded the highest number of deaths, with 149 fatalities.

Patients from rural areas are traveling to Dhaka for advanced treatment, including access to life-support facilities.

The country is facing a serious shortage of testing kits amid the nationwide outbreak.

The World Health Organization said last month that measles infections had spread to 58 of 64 districts — 91% — indicating “widespread transmission nationally.”

The Health Ministry has launched special vaccination campaigns. Since April, authorities have vaccinated more than 16.23 million children.

The outbreak has been linked to declining vaccination coverage, particularly due to a nationwide vaccine stockout between 2024 and 2025, the WHO said.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children and can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death, especially among malnourished or unvaccinated children.

It remains a leading cause of vaccine-preventable child mortality worldwide.​​​​​​​

