Ankara says military presence in Somalia focused on security cooperation, counterterrorism efforts

Türkiye rejects claims of interference in Somalia’s internal politics Ankara says military presence in Somalia focused on security cooperation, counterterrorism efforts

Türkiye on Wednesday rejected allegations circulating on social media that Ankara is using its military presence in Somalia to influence specific political actors.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation described the claims as “entirely unfounded."

Türkiye has for many years maintained "legitimate cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia in full accordance with international law, with the aim of strengthening Somalia’s security, stability and institutional capacity," it further said.

"Türkiye’s military presence and training activities in Somalia are directed toward restructuring the Somali National Army, modernizing security institutions, and improving counter-terrorism capabilities," it added.

The statement stressed that Turkish military personnel have “absolutely no involvement” in Somalia’s electoral processes or internal political dynamics.

Türkiye also reiterated its support for the peaceful continuation of Somalia’s democratic process and said it fully respects the country’s sovereignty and the will of the Somali people.

