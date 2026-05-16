Borova, Kutkivka villages in Kharkiv region have come under Russian control, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claims its forces captured 2 more settlements in Ukraine Borova, Kutkivka villages in Kharkiv region have come under Russian control, according to Defense Ministry

Russia on Saturday claimed that its forces have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement on Telegram, the troops captured the Borova and Kutkivka villages in the Kharkiv region.

On Friday, Russia claimed to have captured the settlement of Chaikivka in the Kharkiv region and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.