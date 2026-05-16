Safety violation likely caused explosion during gas tanker unloading, official says

6 injured in explosion at gas station in Russia’s Pyatigorsk city Safety violation likely caused explosion during gas tanker unloading, official says

Six people were injured in an explosion followed by a massive fire at a gas station in the southern Russian city of Pyatigorsk on Saturday, an official said.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Russian social media platform Max that the explosion occurred while a gas tanker was being unloaded, adding that it was likely caused by a safety violation.

Pyatigorsk Mayor Dmitry Voroshilov separately said that the incident was not related to a drone attack.

In a statement on Max, he said the fire covered an area of about 1,000 square meters, adding that firefighters are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and structures.

