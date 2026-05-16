Premier Ali al-Zaidi, 14 ministers take charge after approval by Iraqi parliament

Iraq’s new prime minister officially assumes duties Premier Ali al-Zaidi, 14 ministers take charge after approval by Iraqi parliament

Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office on Saturday, succeeding Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to the state news agency.

A handover ceremony was held in the capital Baghdad where the new prime minister took charge of his office, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

On May 14, the Iraqi parliament reposed confidence in al-Zaidi and 14 ministers in his Cabinet, while postponing the vote on nine other ministerial posts.

This step paved the way for the new government to officially begin its work.

On April 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked al-Zaidi with forming the government after the Coordination Framework Alliance, the largest parliamentary bloc, agreed to nominate him for the premiership.

Under Iraq’s political quota system, the presidency is held by a Kurdish representative, the prime ministership by a Shia representative, and the parliamentary speakership by a Sunni representative, currently held by Amidi, Zaidi, and Hebat al-Halbousi, respectively.