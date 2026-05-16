Turkish president says Israel’s ‘provocations’ must end for Middle East peace Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for regional stability, end to escalating tensions involving Iran, saying lasting peace requires abandoning ‘short-term calculations’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye would continue pushing for stronger regional cooperation, deeper defense capabilities and renewed diplomatic engagement with both NATO allies and the EU, while also calling for stability in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said: “First, Israel’s provocations must be neutralized, and then genuine peace must be built,” referring to US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

“If lasting stability is desired in the region, everyone must put aside short-term calculations. Countries should defend the rights of their own citizens, not the interests of actors outside the region,” Erdogan added.

He also said lasting peace in the Middle East would require an end to escalating actions and short-term political calculations.

Erdogan also emphasized the importance Ankara places on the participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“We attach great importance to the TRNC’s participation in the organization’s activities. The Turkic world is embracing the Turkish Cypriot people by fulfilling its responsibilities,” Erdogan said.

The president also said Türkiye would seek to strengthen the OTS during its upcoming chairmanship following the bloc’s next summit.

“During our chairmanship, which we will assume with the 13th Summit we host next fall, we will take our organization to higher levels,” he said.

The Turkish president also addressed the upcoming NATO summit, saying Ankara expected key decisions on the alliance’s future and the global security architecture.

“We expect important decisions to be taken in Ankara regarding the future of the alliance and the future shape of the global security architecture,” he said.

Erdogan further described Türkiye as “a major opportunity” for the EU and said the bloc faced a “historic decision” on whether to make full use of that opportunity.

On defense cooperation with Washington, Erdogan said talks over the F-35 fighter jet program were ongoing.

“Our demands regarding the F-35 are clear. Our officials are continuing talks with their American counterparts. We hope for a positive outcome,” he said.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s domestically developed fifth-generation fighter jet project, KAAN, describing it as the beginning of a broader transformation in the country’s defense industry.

“When the process is completed, a new chapter will begin in this field. KAAN is our first step. We can and will build even better and stronger ones,” Erdogan said.