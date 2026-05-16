Izz al-Din al-Haddad killed in strike on Gaza City, says Israeli army; no response from Hamas as yet

Israel claims it killed commander of Hamas' military wing Izz al-Din al-Haddad killed in strike on Gaza City, says Israeli army; no response from Hamas as yet

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a commander of the Palestinian group Hamas' military wing.

Al-Haddad was killed in an attack on Gaza City, the army said in a statement.

The statement comes as the Israeli army continues its daily violations of the truce in the Gaza Strip that took effect in October 2025. The ceasefire came after Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war that killed over 72,000 people and wounded more than 172,000 others.

There was no official statement from Hamas on the matter as yet.

