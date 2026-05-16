Beijing, Moscow confirm 2-day trip after US president paid 3-day state visit to China this week

Putin to visit China a week after Trump trip Beijing, Moscow confirm 2-day trip after US president paid 3-day state visit to China this week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping after US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing, the Kremlin announced Saturday.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Xi will discuss bilateral relations, ways to deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, and key international and regional issues.

The two leaders are also expected to sign a joint statement following the talks, along with several bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, it said.

Putin will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade and economic cooperation, the statement said.

The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

Putin and Xi are also set to participate in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education (2026-2027).

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the visit, which will come just days after US President Trump traveled to Beijing, where he held extensive talks with Chinese President Xi.

In 2025, bilateral trade between Beijing and Moscow exceeded $200 billion.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang said that China and the US share an interest in an early end to the Ukraine conflict and are willing to continue communication on promoting peace talks.

*Islamuddin Sajid contributed to this story from Islamabad