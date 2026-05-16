USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins families of nearly 4,500 sailors to welcome home

US aircraft carrier returns to naval base in Virginia after protracted 11 months of operations USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins families of nearly 4,500 sailors to welcome home

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returned home on Saturday after an extended 11-month deployment that included operations in the Iran war and support for the mission that led to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group arrived at its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia after spending more than 320 days at sea. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined the families of nearly 4,500 sailors to welcome home the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

Aircraft carriers are typically deployed for about seven months. Alongside the Ford, the destroyers USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan also returned home.

“You sailed to the Mediterranean, to Europe. You thought that was your mission. And then orders changed, and you sailed to the Caribbean, and you helped ensure that foreign terrorist organizations, drugs, (and) others were put on notice,” Hegseth said aboard USS Bainbridge.

During operations connected to Venezuela, the carrier launched aircraft involved in the mission to capture Maduro. In the Middle East, the ship served as a launch platform for repeated fighter jet operations during the war with Iran.

“You made sure a dictator, who put on notice and brought home justice, showing the world what was possible with absolute resolve. And then when called upon again, you sailed to the Middle East to be a part of a historic mission operation, 'Epic Fury,'” Hegseth added.