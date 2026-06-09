Indonesia reaffirms support for Myanmar peace efforts

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable peace in Myanmar during a visit to Naypyidaw, where he met with President Min Aung Hlaing, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

According to Indonesia's Foreign Ministry, Sugiono delivered a message from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasizing Jakarta's support for efforts aimed at resolving Myanmar's prolonged conflict and restoring stability, according to Antara news agency.

Indonesia is ready to cooperate with all stakeholders in Myanmar to resolve the conflict peacefully, Sugiono said.

He stressed that any peace process must be led and owned by Myanmar itself, while reiterating Indonesia's support for the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, the regional bloc's framework for addressing the crisis that followed Myanmar's 2021 military takeover.

During the visit, Sugiono also held discussions with Myanmar Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe on bilateral and regional issues.

The two sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Indonesia said it would continue to engage constructively with Myanmar as a fellow member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while working with other regional partners to promote peace and stability.

Sugiono's visit is part of broader ASEAN diplomatic efforts to encourage dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar. Foreign ministers from the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia have also visited the country in recent months for similar purposes.