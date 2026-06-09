Pakistani, Lebanese military chiefs discuss regional security amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon Field Marshal Munir, Gen. Haykal meet in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, discuss defense, training cooperation

Pakistani and Lebanese military chiefs on Tuesday discussed the regional security situation and bilateral military cooperation amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to an official statement.

Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, the commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said the Pakistani military media wing in a statement.

"During the meeting, both dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defense cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations," it said.



The statement added: "The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries."



The Lebanese army had said earlier that Haykal traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of Munir.

The visit comes amid Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, along with broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at preserving stability in Lebanon.

Munir Tuesday reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding relations with Lebanon and underscored the Pakistani Army's commitment to enhancing defense collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Haykal praised the professionalism and operational capabilities of Pakistan's armed forces and acknowledged their contributions to regional peace, stability, and international peacekeeping missions, the statement noted.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, injured over 11,000 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

Pakistan has long contributed troops to UN peacekeeping operations, including missions in Lebanon, where it has maintained a presence under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

On Monday, the UN said that peacekeepers in Lebanon reported extensive Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon and repeated violations of Lebanese airspace despite a ceasefire announced last week.

According to UNIFIL, peacekeepers recorded 201 violations of Lebanese airspace by the Israeli forces, including helicopters and fighter aircraft, totaling nearly 288 hours of overflight time.

The mission also documented more than 2,100 firing incidents originating from Israeli positions, including from south of the Blue Line and from within UNIFIL's area of operations, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.