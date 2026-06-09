Death toll from 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 37 as 4 still missing Around 88,000 people across southern Mindanao affected, including 22,690 displaced, as aftershocks continue

The death toll from a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines climbed to 37 with four people still missing as rescue teams continued searching through damaged communities in the hardest-hit areas of Mindanao island, local media reported Tuesday.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7.37 a.m. local time Monday off the coast of Sarangani province, caused widespread damage across parts of Mindanao, toppling buildings, disrupting power and water services and triggering landslides in several areas, according to Philstar.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano said 33 of the deaths were recorded in the Soccsksargen region, including 18 in Sarangani province, 12 in General Santos City and three in South Cotabato. Four additional fatalities were reported in the neighboring Davao Region.

Most of the victims were killed by falling debris as buildings and structures collapsed during the quake, said OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo.

Authorities reported at least 479 injuries, including 456 in Region 12 and 23 in the Davao Region.

The earthquake affected around 88,000 people across southern Mindanao, including 22,690 displaced residents. Officials said many residents remain in open spaces due to continuing aftershocks and concerns about the structural safety of buildings.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations remain concentrated in General Santos City and Sarangani, among the areas most severely affected.

Authorities reported damage to nine bridges and 19 roads, with infrastructure losses estimated at more than 900 million pesos ($14.6 million).

A total of 1,889 houses were damaged, including around 1,500 that were completely destroyed. Property losses were estimated at 15 million pesos ($243,607), while assessments are continuing and figures may still change.

The OCD said it is planning to establish a tent city to shelter residents who cannot yet return home because of damaged structures and ongoing safety risks.

The Department of Education reported significant damage to schools across Mindanao. According to an early assessment, 1,159 classrooms in 231 public schools across five regions were damaged.

Following the quake, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves exceeding 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tidal levels were possible along some coastlines.

The tsunami warning was later cancelled by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, as observed wave heights were deemed too small to cause damage.

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia earlier urged residents in vulnerable coastal communities to move to higher ground as a precaution.

A strong 6.1-magnitude aftershock struck the region about two hours after the main earthquake, while a 5.1-magnitude quake occurred Tuesday as aftershocks continued, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), raising concerns over additional damage and hampering rescue operations.

