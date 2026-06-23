India, US hold fresh trade talks in New Delhi US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meets Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India and the US held a new round of trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to "advance negotiations" on the interim agreement launched by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US Embassy in New Delhi wrote on US social media company X.

"The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations," it said.

Goyal said he was looking forward to "productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement" between India and the US.

The talks follow Trump's meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France last week, where Trump said the two countries were working on trade deals and were "very close."

The US and India announced in February that they had reached terms on an interim framework deal to end a bilateral trade dispute. Tensions had escalated last year over 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration, partly over India's continued purchase of Russian oil amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month said India had "committed to purchasing $500 billion in US goods over the next five years, focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture."

Bilateral trade between the two countries, which maintain a comprehensive global strategic partnership, totaled around $149.4 billion in 2025, according to officials.