Chinese lawmakers debate landmark financial law for world's 2nd largest economy Draft aims to strengthen regulation, prevent financial risks and promote high-quality development

Chinese lawmakers are debating the country's first fundamental law governing the financial sector, aimed at preventing risks and promoting high-quality development, state media reported Tuesday.

The draft was taken up Tuesday at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading, Xinhua reported.

Jointly issued by the Ministry of Justice, the People's Bank of China and other top financial regulators, the draft was opened to public consultation until April 19.

It aims to comprehensively enhance regulation, prevent and defuse financial risks and promote high-quality development. The draft also sets out overarching requirements for financial work, including upholding centralized leadership and a people-centered approach, while defining the legislative goal of building a strong financial system to support Chinese modernization. It further includes measures to modernize the central banking system, improve macro-prudential management and ensure currency and financial stability.

China is the world's second largest economy, and the legislation is seen as a significant step toward consolidating oversight of its vast financial system.



Last week, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Beijing will introduce stronger legal safeguards against unilateral sanctions as part of efforts to protect its financial system and companies facing growing external pressure, according to media reports.

He said upcoming financial legislation will include provisions enabling blocking measures and counteractions against what Beijing considers unlawful extraterritorial sanctions.