Court says woman visited singer's home at least 22 times despite repeated warnings from authorities

BTS star Jungkook's stalker given suspended prison sentence in South Korea Court says woman visited singer's home at least 22 times despite repeated warnings from authorities

A South Korean court sentenced a Brazilian woman to one year in prison Monday, suspended for two years, after she repeatedly stalked BTS member Jungkook and visited his home despite multiple warnings from authorities.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was convicted by a district court in Seoul after making at least 22 visits to the singer's residence between December and February, according to local media reports.

The court heard that the woman first appeared at Jungkook's home on Dec. 7, where she loitered outside the property, threw items over the wall and left letters and photographs at the residence. Days later, she returned and rang the doorbell 133 times, an act the court described as demonstrating an "extreme level of obsession."

Authorities arrested the woman on Dec. 13 after she allegedly followed a food delivery worker through a side entrance to gain access to the property. She was released the following day with a warning not to approach the residence again.

Despite the warning, she continued visiting the property, prompting police to issue an emergency order barring her from coming within 100 meters (328 feet) of the home. Prosecutors later pursued charges after she repeatedly violated the order.

The woman told the court that her actions were motivated by love for the singer.

In sentencing, the judge cited several mitigating factors, including an assessment that her risk of reoffending was not significant. She is also expected to face deportation from South Korea unless she successfully appeals the ruling.

Jungkook, a member of the globally successful K-pop group BTS, has been the target of stalking incidents before. In June last year, a Chinese woman was arrested while allegedly attempting to enter his home shortly after he completed his mandatory military service.