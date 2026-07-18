India’s 1st privately developed orbital rocket launched successfully

India’s space startup Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, described by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “historic new frontier for India’s space journey.”

The Vikram-1 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in southern India, and the flight reached orbit, Skyroot said through US social media company X.

“Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has reached orbit. India's first privately developed orbital rocket has completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a 450 kilometres (280 miles) orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability,” it said.

“The first ever Indian private sector launch has been successfully completed,” the startup said.

Modi said this “four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.”

“This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise,” Modi said on X.