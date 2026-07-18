Torrential rains kill 4 in Vietnam

At least four people were killed and another seven injured after a rain-triggerred ​flash flood swept through a mountainous village ‌in Vietnam’s northern province of Lai Chau, state media reported on Saturday.

The disaster also left at least four people missing, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The flash flood destroyed 13 houses in Muong Than village, while nearly 100 other homes in the affected area remain at risk of landslides.

Footage aired by the news agency showed rescuers working to reach stranded residents, while several houses were severely damaged and large rocks were scattered across the area.

The heavy rains also caused damage to crops, transport infrastructure, and power facilities.