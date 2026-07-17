Beijing says decision reflects trade consensus and calls for restoration of normal ties with Hong Kong

China welcomes expiration of US order ending Hong Kong's special status Beijing says decision reflects trade consensus and calls for restoration of normal ties with Hong Kong

China on Friday welcomed the expiration of a US executive order that ended Hong Kong's preferential treatment, saying Washington had decided not to renew the measure.

US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on July 14, 2020, directing federal agencies to revoke Hong Kong's special status relative to mainland China. The order expired on July 14 and was not renewed.

A spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said the United States had informed Beijing that the order would not be extended.

The decision was "an important step" toward implementing the consensus reached during bilateral trade consultations, and "China appreciates this," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability serves the interests of both countries and that the policy change is consistent with international expectations.

China also urged the United States to respect its sovereignty and Hong Kong's rule of law, restore normal economic and trade exchanges with the city and help promote stable China-US relations.