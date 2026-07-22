EU, Pakistan call for 'sustained' diplomacy to end US-Iran hostilities EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Manila

Top diplomats of the European Union (EU) and Pakistan on Wednesday called for "sustained" diplomacy and "continued" dialogue to end the Middle East conflict.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila to discuss the evolving regional situation, Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two underscored that sustained diplomacy remains the only viable and durable path to peace and stability, particularly in the context of the US-Iran situation.

The call for "sustained" diplomacy comes amid renewed conflict between the US and Iran despite the two sides having signed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding last month.

The two leaders also discussed the broader implications for regional security, global energy markets, maritime security, trade, and supply chains, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and adherence to international law.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation under the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the effective implementation of all international conventions underpinning the GSP+ framework and underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its economic partnership with the EU.

