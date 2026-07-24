Pakistan warns those 'seeking to undermine regional stability' India says world faces growing security challenges, conflicts, uncertainties at Asian bloc meeting

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday warned against those "seeking to undermine regional stability."

The minister made the remarks during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata.

He said the organization must adapt to emerging challenges while urging its vision to promote digital inclusion, bridging the technology gap, ensuring energy security and advancing financial integration to build a resilient regional economy.

Dar called for sustained dialogue and diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues and urged the international community to use the opportunity provided by the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and ongoing technical negotiations to "push for a permanent, peaceful and durable settlement of the conflict."

He cautioned against those "seeking to undermine regional stability."

"Such actors will exploit every opportunity to derail the peace process and reverse the progress achieved," Dar said, urging cooperation to achieve long-term peace, stability and prosperity for the region and beyond.

He added the SCO must deliver tangible benefits to its people, with priorities including connectivity, trade, agriculture, youth development and people-to-people ties.

India says world faces growing security challenges, conflicts, uncertainties

India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the world is facing growing security challenges, conflicts, food and energy uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, extreme weather and uneven economic recovery, which have disproportionately affected the Global South.

He said reformed multilateralism and stronger cooperation among SCO members are needed to address these challenges.

Singh urged the SCO to promote an inclusive and multipolar international order based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

He voiced India's support for trade and transit projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chabahar and TAPI projects, and transnational energy grids.

The Indian minister also said India is ready to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, including digital innovation, information and communications technology, and artificial intelligence.