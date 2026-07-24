Ukraine says 10 killed, about 100 others injured due to Russian missile strike in Kyiv region Acting Kyiv region governor says Bucha district most affected by 'ballistic' strike

Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry says attack targeted a location where representatives of Ukraine's defense industry were present

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the incident

Ukraine said on Friday that at least 10 people were killed and about 100 others injured due to a Russian missile strike in the Kyiv region.

Citing regional Governor Ruslan Oliinyk, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said on Telegram that the region surrounding Ukraine’s capital was targeted in the afternoon in what he described as a “ballistic missile strike.”

“The Bucha district was the most affected. There were fatalities and injuries as a result of the enemy attack,” Oliinyk said.

He further said that, based on preliminary information, the strike was carried out on the territory of a private training ground where events were actively taking place, but noted this information is currently being carefully verified.

“All emergency and operational services are working at the sites of the strikes. The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated,” Oliinyk went on to say, also noting that more details will be provided later.

He later added that 27 private houses and 44 vehicles were damaged due to the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko declared that 10 people were killed and about 100 others injured “varying degrees of severity” in the Kyiv region.

Expressing that the Prosecutor General’s Office is overseeing an investigation into the incident, Kravchenko further said another investigation has been launched concerning a potential “improper performance of official duties during the organization and conduct of the event.”

“War does not exempt from responsibility for management decisions. On the contrary, it requires maximum professionalism, caution, and awareness of every step,” Kravchenko added.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry said the missile strike targeted a location where representatives of the country's defense industry were present.

"Information about the exact location of the participants was not publicly disclosed. The circumstances of the attack are being investigated by the relevant authorities," it said.

Commenting on the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a rescue operation is currently underway in the region following the missile strike and that efforts to determine exactly what happened and the fate of those affected are ongoing.

“These were brutal attacks on civilians, and the Russians must be held accountable for them. Russia has long abandoned any regard for international norms – and for human values,” Zelenskyy said.

“It is important that our partners fully understand that protecting lives also depends on them. Interceptors for Patriot systems are the number one priority,” he added.

In a later statement, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that Russia launched an attack on the Kyiv region AT 11.30 am local time (0830GMT) using three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, one of which was shot down while the other two hit the Bucha district.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the incident or on Ukraine's claims.