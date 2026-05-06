China’s foreign minister holds talks with Iranian counterpart

[1/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.

[2/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.