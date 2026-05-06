China’s foreign minister holds talks with Iranian counterpart
Abbas Araghchi's trip to Beijing comes ahead of Trump’s visit to China
Diyar Güldoğan
06 May 2026•Update: 06 May 2026
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
Araghchi's visit came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping from May 14-15 amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked.
[1/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.
[2/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.
[1/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.
[2/2] BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing, China on May 6, 2026.
This marks Araghchi's first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The two have held several phone calls during the conflict.