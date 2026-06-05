Israeli strike on displacement tents in southern Gaza kills Palestinian, injures 16 Attack targets tents sheltering displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis

A Palestinian was killed and 16 others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting tents sheltering displaced civilians in the southern Gaza Strip early Friday, medical sources said.

The sources said the strike hit tents housing displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, which Israel earlier designated as a “safe zone.”​​​​​​​

On Thursday, 11 Palestinians, including five members of the same family, were killed and dozens wounded in simultaneous Israeli airstrikes targeting residential apartments in Gaza City, according to medical sources.



Nine bodies and dozens of wounded were later received at Al-Shifa Hospital, with some bodies arriving dismembered and others severely burned, the sources added.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 936 Palestinians and injured 2,903 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.