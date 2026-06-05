Advocacy group urges senators to seek freedom of Sama Safi as State Department says it is monitoring case of her detention in occupied West Bank

Campaign launched for release of Palestinian-American student detained by Israel Advocacy group urges senators to seek freedom of Sama Safi as State Department says it is monitoring case of her detention in occupied West Bank

A campaign was launched Thursday urging US senators to press for the release of a Palestinian-American student detained earlier this week by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The campaign, sponsored by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), calls for action to secure the release of Sama Safi, a dual US-Palestinian citizen arrested by Israeli forces during a predawn raid on her family home on June 2.

According to the campaign, Israeli soldiers entered the family residence around 3 am, forcibly removed Safi and transferred her to Ofer prison before later moving her to an Israeli interrogation center in Jerusalem.

The campaign and Safi’s family have said she suffers from a chronic health condition requiring daily medication and warned that her health and safety are at risk while in detention.

“Her life is in danger, and the US government must act now for her immediate and safe release,” the campaign said, urging Americans to contact their senators.

The US State Department on Thursday confirmed to Anadolu that it was aware of the case.

“The Department of State is aware of the detention of an American in the West Bank,” a State Department spokesperson said. “The Trump Administration takes its commitment to assist Americans abroad seriously and we are monitoring the situation.”

The spokesperson added that the department had no further comment due to “privacy considerations.”

The detention comes amid what Palestinian rights groups have described as a broader Israeli campaign targeting Palestinian university students since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Amani Sarahneh, media officer for the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, told Anadolu earlier that Safi was detained alongside three other female students affiliated with Birzeit University near Ramallah.

Sarahneh said Safi's family had informed the organization that she suffers from a medical condition and requires ongoing treatment.

She said Israeli authorities have intensified arrests of university students during the war, with many detained over student activism or allegations of incitement on social media.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said Tuesday that four female students from Birzeit University were among 35 Palestinians arrested across the West Bank in a wider Israeli operation.

According to Palestinian figures, around 23,000 Palestinians have been detained in the occupied territory since the start of the Gaza war.

