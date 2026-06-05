Lebanese group says it carried out 25 operations against Israeli forces over previous 24 hours

Hezbollah says it carried out multiple attacks targeting Israeli troops near Beaufort Castle Lebanese group says it carried out 25 operations against Israeli forces over previous 24 hours

Hezbollah said Friday that its fighters carried out a series of attacks targeting Israeli troops near Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, including a “precision missile” strike.

In separate statements, the Lebanese group said it targeted gatherings of Israeli troops and military vehicles near the historic castle with a precision missile and carried out artillery shelling on the area in three separate waves.

It also said its fighters detonated explosive devices against an Israeli force attempting to advance east of the town of Ghandouriyeh, causing what it described as confirmed casualties.

It said Israeli forces later evacuated the wounded under heavy smoke cover before launching artillery shelling and airstrikes on the surrounding area.

Earlier, the group said it carried out 25 operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours, including drone, rocket and anti-tank attacks.

The Israeli military said Thursday that a tank commander from the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade was killed in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of Israeli military deaths to 28 since the start of the Iran war in late February.

On Wednesday, Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones,” placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement released following a fourth round of US-mediated talks held at the State Department.

The talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon that have killed nearly 3,500 people since March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

