- Putin and Mirziyoyev attend launch ceremony on sidelines of St. Petersburg Economic Forum and discuss bilateral ties

Russian, Uzbek presidents launch construction of Uzbekistan's 1st nuclear power plant - Putin and Mirziyoyev attend launch ceremony on sidelines of St. Petersburg Economic Forum and discuss bilateral ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday launched the construction of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant.

The launch ceremony took place during Mirziyoyev's working visit to Russia and on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Speaking at a meeting in St. Petersburg, Putin and Mirziyoyev described the project as a milestone in bilateral cooperation.

Putin called the launch "a pleasant event" and described the future facility as "a large, powerful facility - the first nuclear power station in Uzbekistan of Russian design."

"I know that you personally worked on this project for a very long time," Putin told Mirziyoyev. "I am confident that you chose the option that is most suitable for Uzbekistan from all those that were proposed."

According to the Kremlin, the project involves a hybrid nuclear power plant being built by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Mirziyoyev called the launch a "historic day," saying the facility would combine both small and large reactor units.

"For the first time in history, Rosatom is building a hybrid station: two small units and two large units," he said. "We worked toward this for a long time, discussed it extensively and finally arrived at what we believe is the right decision."

The Uzbek president said growing electricity demand made the project strategically important for the country's future.

"Our economy is growing and energy supply must be ensured," Mirziyoyev said, adding that Uzbekistan ranks among the world's leading uranium producers and sees nuclear energy as part of its long-term development plans.

"This is a strategic project in the energy sector between Russia and Uzbekistan," he said. "We do not intend to stop with these projects in this area."

The leaders also discussed broader economic cooperation.

Putin said trade between the two countries increased by more than 12% last year and highlighted growing Russian investment in Uzbekistan.

"We are pleased with what is happening in Uzbekistan's economy under your leadership," Putin said. "Trade turnover is growing, and Russian investment in the Uzbek economy is also showing strong momentum."

Mirziyoyev said bilateral trade reached about $13 billion in 2025 and remained on track toward the countries' previously announced goal of $20 billion annually.

"Trade turnover is moving well," he said. "I think by the end of 2026 we will add even more because there are major projects underway."

The Uzbek leader said his delegation had arrived in St. Petersburg with an extensive agenda that included economic discussions as well as cultural events at the Mariinsky Theatre and the Hermitage Museum.

The nuclear project is expected to become one of the largest long-term energy cooperation initiatives between Russia and Uzbekistan and marks the first construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan's history.