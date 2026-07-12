On 10th anniversary of international tribunal ruling, China says it 'firmly' upholds territorial sovereignty, maritime rights in South China Sea

China rejects US, Philippines, others' South China Sea statement On 10th anniversary of international tribunal ruling, China says it 'firmly' upholds territorial sovereignty, maritime rights in South China Sea

China on Sunday said it "firmly" upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, while taking "resolute" measures to defend its rights and interests in response to certain countries' "infringements and provocations" in the waterway.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected a joint statement by Japan, the Philippines, the US, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, and the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of an international tribunal ruling on Sunday.

The joint statement said that China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea "have ​no legal basis."

The Philippines ​won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of ​Arbitration that found China's claim of sovereignty in ⁠the South China Sea had no basis under international ​law. Beijing rejects the decision.

Beijing said it remains steadfast in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, and its measures to defend its rights and interests are "reasonable, legitimate, professional, and restrained."

According to the Foreign Ministry, the US and other external countries have consistently reinforced their military presence in the South China Sea, throwing their weight around and "fanning the flames."

"These acts of militarization and coercion constitute the primary challenge to the current situation in the South China Sea," it added.

China, the ministry said, does not accept any "imposed" solution with respect to territorial issues and maritime delimitation disputes.

"China does not accept or recognize the 'award' and opposes and does not accept any claim or action based on it. China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea shall not be affected by the award under any circumstances," the ministry maintained.

Beijing further said it remains committed to resolving the relevant disputes in the South China Sea through negotiation and consultation with countries directly concerned, on the basis of respecting historical facts and in accordance with international law, so as to maintain peace and stability in the waterway.

China and the Philippines have overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, which is one of the world's busiest trade routes, with trillions of dollars in annual trade.