South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Forces Korea conducted exercise in Yongsan, reports media

US, South Korea hold 1st tabletop exercise to counter wartime foreign disinformation South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Forces Korea conducted exercise in Yongsan, reports media

The US and South Korea have held their first joint tabletop exercise aimed at countering foreign disinformation campaigns during wartime, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the US Forces Korea conducted the exercise at the JCS headquarters in Yongsan on Friday.

The UN Command and the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command took part in the exercise.

The exercise also brought together South Korean government agencies, including the defense, foreign, and culture ministries, in a whole-of-government response effort.

The drill focused on "the synchronization of operations within the information environment.

The exercise, in particular, centered on three lines of joint response: countering foreign disinformation, synchronizing allied responses across multiple domains and aligning strategic communications.