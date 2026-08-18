Saudi Cabinet condemns 'repeated Iranian attacks' on commercial shipping as 'grave violation' of international law

Riyadh says new alliance heralds 'new phase' in maritime security Saudi Cabinet condemns 'repeated Iranian attacks' on commercial shipping as 'grave violation' of international law

Activation of the newly launched Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance marks a “new phase of joint action” to bolster maritime security, the Saudi Cabinet said Tuesday.

In a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah, Cabinet members welcomed the operational launch of the alliance following the completion of its organizational framework, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This marks a new phase of joint action to achieve full operational readiness,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

The alliance, it added, will “enhance collective maritime security, protect freedom of navigation across straits and waterways, and ensure the continuity of international trade and global supply chains.”

Cabinet members also condemned what they described as “repeated Iranian attacks” on commercial shipping as a “grave violation” of international law.

On July 30, Saudi Arabia – along with 13 other countries – unveiled plans to establish the maritime alliance, which aims to secure trade and energy routes through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Earlier this month, Saudi Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri was appointed commander of the new alliance.

