6 Palestinians injured in occupiers’ attack in Nablus, while 2 others were wounded during Israeli military raid in Ramallah

8 Palestinians injured in West Bank amid uptick in violence by Israeli army, occupiers 6 Palestinians injured in occupiers’ attack in Nablus, while 2 others were wounded during Israeli military raid in Ramallah

UN recently warned that violence by Israeli occupiers in West Bank had reached unprecedented levels

Eight Palestinians, including a child, were injured Tuesday in separate incidents involving Israeli forces and occupiers in the occupied West Bank, witnesses, officials and the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Six Palestinians were injured Tuesday after being beaten by Israeli occupiers – aided by Israeli soldiers – in the town of Beit Imrin in the Nablus governorate, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

After the incident, the Israeli army delivered the six injured Palestinians – who ranged in age from 24 to 65 – to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Red Crescent.

All six had been detained two days earlier by Israeli forces, the organization said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces had detained 11 Palestinians after clashes broke out between Jewish occupiers and local residents in the town of Beit Imrin near Nablus.

Soldiers handcuffed the detainees before handing them over to the occupiers, who repeatedly beat them, the witnesses said.

After the detainees were released Tuesday morning, several were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for various injuries.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers had warned local residents not to stand up to the occupiers “no matter what they do.”

Anadolu has yet to obtain a response from the Israeli army regarding the witnesses’ claims.

Separately, two Palestinians, including a child, were injured Tuesday during an Israeli military raid on the Al-Amari refugee camp south of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian with a critical gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken from the camp to Palestine Medical Complex and admitted to the operating room.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews also transported a child to the hospital after he was shot in the foot with live ammunition during the raid.

Palestine TV, a government broadcaster, reported that Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened fire indiscriminately.

Videos circulated on social media showed Israeli soldiers leaving military vehicles and deploying through the camp's narrow streets.

The incidents came amid continued Israeli military operations and occupiers’ attacks across the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel's genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts, construction of settler roads and increased restrictions on movement of Palestinians.

Earlier this month, the UN warned that violence by occupiers had reached unprecedented levels, reporting more than 1,430 attacks on Palestinians and their property since the start of 2026.

Palestinians say the Israeli attacks are aimed at displacing them and taking control of their land and property as a prelude to annexing the West Bank.