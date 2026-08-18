Chief Imam among victims as residents call for sustained military presence and intelligence-led operations

At least 28 killed in Nigeria's Sokoto community attack, army vows action Chief Imam among victims as residents call for sustained military presence and intelligence-led operations

At least 28 people, including the Chief Imam of Ungushi Izala Jumu’at Mosque, Imam Aliyu, were killed when armed men attacked the Ungushi community in Kebbe Local Government Area in northwestern Nigeria’s Sokoto State, officials and residents said.

The attack occurred early Monday amid renewed security concerns in Kebbe, where communities have faced threats from armed groups allegedly linked to the Lakurawa terrorist organisation.

Ahmed Rufai, spokesperson for the Sokoto Police, confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said at least 28 bodies had been recovered following the attack.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community in the evening and opened fire on civilians. The victims included farmers, traders, religious leaders and other members of the community.

“These are ordinary people. They are farmers, traders, religious leaders and family members. They have done nothing to deserve this,” a resident told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Another resident said the attack had heightened fear in the community, with some families fleeing their homes amid reports that residents in neighboring areas had also been displaced.

The latest killings followed reports on Friday that a large number of armed men on motorcycles had entered parts of Kebbe, allegedly attacking residents, looting shops and damaging property.

The Nigerian Army said its General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Maj. Gen. Bemgba Koughna, visited the Forward Operating Base in Kebbe to assess the security situation and reassure residents of the military's readiness to address the threats.

Koughna also met with community leaders and residents and reviewed the security situation in the area.

He said the army had adjusted its security measures to prevent further infiltration by terrorists and protect vulnerable communities.

“Troops remain fully deployed, highly alert and operationally focused on protecting lives and property,” Koughna said.

He added that measures had been put in place to ensure emerging threats were quickly identified and contained before they escalated.

“The Nigerian Army remains unwavering in its determination to respond swiftly and decisively to any emerging threats,” Koughna said.

The army commander assured residents that terrorist elements would not be allowed to establish safe havens in Kebbe and surrounding communities.

“We will continue to maintain a robust presence in this area and ensure that our troops remain ready to respond to any threat to the peace and security of the people,” he said.

Koughna urged residents not to panic and called for stronger cooperation between security forces and communities, particularly through the timely sharing of credible intelligence.

“Community support remains a critical component in detecting, disrupting and dismantling terrorist networks before they can launch attacks,” he said.

He also urged residents to report suspicious movements, unfamiliar persons and other activities that could pose security threats.

Residents called for sustained military presence and intelligence-led operations to prevent further attacks and restore confidence in affected communities.

The attack has further heightened concerns over the spread of armed-group activity in parts of Sokoto State, where rural communities remain vulnerable to attacks, displacement and disruption of livelihoods.