First transfers are planned for end of August, but initial returns will involve only 'individual cases'

Switzerland to resume asylum transfers to Italy after nearly 4 years First transfers are planned for end of August, but initial returns will involve only 'individual cases'

Switzerland will begin returning some asylum seekers to Italy this month, nearly four years after Rome stopped accepting such transfers, Swiss authorities said Tuesday.

“The first flight bookings have been made,” Magdalena Baker, a spokesperson for Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration, told Swiss media. “The first transfers of asylum seekers to Italy are planned for the end of August.”

Baker said the initial returns would involve only “individual cases,” with planned transfers resuming gradually.

“It is in Switzerland’s interest that the resumption is arranged in a way that is manageable for both sides, so that the system works sustainably and is not overloaded,” Baker told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Italy stopped accepting all transfers of migrants covered by the EU's Dublin rules in December 2022, shortly after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office, citing strain on its reception system.

According to the Dublin regulation, asylum seekers must apply for refugee status in the first European country they enter.

Under those rules, Switzerland and other European states can send asylum seekers back to Italy if they can prove the applicants first entered Europe through Italian territory.

The restart is expected to remain limited, according to Swiss public broadcaster SRF. Italian authorities want to accept only asylum seekers who entered other European countries after June 12, the date the EU’s new Pact on Migration and Asylum took effect, the broadcaster reported.

Since late 2022, Italy should have taken back 3,784 asylum seekers from Switzerland under Dublin rules, according to Swiss authorities.

Because Rome refused the transfers, Switzerland processed the claims itself, the authorities said.

Nearly 40% of those people have received protection in Switzerland, while more than 1,300 cases remain pending, according to the authorities.