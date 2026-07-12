'At the same time, we want to produce graduates that can go into the world knowing how to use new technology in the most efficient way possible,' Law School dean says

University of Chicago introduces strict rules for Law School, bans AI use in 1st year 'At the same time, we want to produce graduates that can go into the world knowing how to use new technology in the most efficient way possible,' Law School dean says

The University of Chicago is introducing stricter policies on the use of artificial intelligence as part of a broader educational strategy, CBS News reported on Saturday.

The university recently published a strategy statement outlining how AI is already influencing higher education and the legal field.

One of the most significant changes applies to first-year law students, who will no longer be allowed to use phones, laptops, or other digital devices in the classroom.

Instead, they will take notes using only pen and paper.

According to Adam Chilton, dean of the University of Chicago Law School, the policy is designed to achieve two goals.

First, it encourages students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills independently rather than relying on AI for quick answers that could hinder deeper learning.

Second, the university also recognizes that AI is becoming an essential tool in the legal profession, so students must learn how to use it effectively and responsibly.

"At the same time, we want to produce graduates that can go into the world knowing how to use new technology in the most efficient way possible," Chilton was quoted by CBS News as saying.

"It takes an honest conversation about how we can ensure students at every level are capable of thinking without machines but also think with machines," he added.

A spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said the district has restricted access to certain AI tools on its network and established an acceptable use policy, along with guidance for educators and students on appropriate AI use.

While some AI applications are permitted, students must disclose and properly cite any use of artificial intelligence in their assignments, including an explanation of how it was used. Failing to do so is considered a violation of the district's code of conduct.

The Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) has also taken a position on AI in education.

Similarly, the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) requires students to acknowledge and agree to the institution's code of conduct before accessing AI tools provided by the university.

The University of Chicago's new AI policy comes as the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has released statewide guidance on artificial intelligence.

The guidance is intended to help schools integrate AI into teaching, learning, and administrative operations in a responsible manner while preserving the essential role of educators and supporting student growth.