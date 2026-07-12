Defense Ministry says attacks caused material damage, without identifying party behind strikes

Kuwait says 1 worker injured in attacks on 3 border posts, offshore oil platform Defense Ministry says attacks caused material damage, without identifying party behind strikes

Kuwait said Sunday that three land border posts in the country's north and an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) came under attack, causing material damage and injuring one worker.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the three posts were targeted in a "treacherous act of aggression," resulting in material damage.

He added that an offshore drilling platform belonging to Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwait's territorial waters was also targeted by a “hostile” drone.

The attack caused material damage and injured one worker, who is receiving medical treatment, the statement said.

Atwan said the relevant authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to deal with the incident.

The statement did not identify the party responsible for the attacks.

Regional tensions escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

Early Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.​​​​​​​

It came after the US military’s Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.