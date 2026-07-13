Ankara says newly convened assembly marks important step in advancing Syria's political process and reaffirms support for country's unity and territorial integrity

Türkiye welcomes 1st session of Syria's People's Assembly Ankara says newly convened assembly marks important step in advancing Syria's political process and reaffirms support for country's unity and territorial integrity

Türkiye welcomed the convening of the first session of the People's Assembly of Syria on Sunday, describing it as an important step toward advancing the political process in line with the legitimate rights and expectations of the Syrian people and establishing popular sovereignty.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it believes the People's Assembly, which brings together different segments of Syrian society, will make a valuable contribution to efforts to establish stability, security and prosperity in the country through an inclusive system of governance.

The ministry also expressed confidence that the assembly will effectively carry out its legislative responsibilities in shaping Syria's future.

"We will continue to support the Syrian people in their efforts to build a prosperous future on the basis of Syria's territorial integrity and unity," the ministry said.

Several Cabinet ministers and officials attended Sunday’s parliamentary session, which came a week after an initial date was postponed.

A total of 206 members of the 210-seat parliament attended the session. Absentees included three representatives from southern Suwayda province.

Lawmakers took the constitutional oath before Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the assembly is expected to elect members of its presidential bureau.

The three vacant seats allocated to Suwayda resulted from security challenges and restrictions in the province linked to violations by the militia of Hikmat al-Hijri, a prominent spiritual leader of Syria's Druze community.

However, Suwayda remained represented in parliament through a supplementary one-third of parliamentary members appointed by Sharaa, which included Laith al-Balous and Subh al-Baddah to ensure the province's representation, without affecting its legal right to fill the remaining vacant seats at a later stage.

Sunday’s inaugural session came days after the full composition of the People's Assembly was finalized after Sharaa issued a decree listing all assembly members, including the supplementary one-third appointed by the president.

The new parliament consists of 210 members, with 140 elected through electoral bodies across Syria's provinces, while Sharaa appointed 70 members, in line with the country’s temporary electoral system.

​​​​​​​These political developments mark a key step in rebuilding Syria's state institutions following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Following his father’s nearly 30-year reign, Assad ruled the country from 2000 until 2024.

