Qatar bids farewell to former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Sheikh Hamad buried in Lusail Cemetery in Doha

Qatar held funeral prayers in Doha for former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away early Sunday at the age of 74.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad led the funeral prayers for his father at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, the main mosque in the capital.

A live broadcast of the funeral service by the Qatari state television showed large crowds gathering at the mosque for the procession as the emir carried the coffin of his father inside the mosque.

The former emir was laid to rest in the Lusail Cemetery in Doha.

Qatar announced four days of national mourning over the former emir’s death.

A statement by the Emiri Diwan said Sheikh Tamim will receive mourners from heads of state, members of the ruling family, dignitaries and citizens at Lusail Palace from Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15.

Sheikh Hamad assumed power in 1995 and handed over the reins of authority to his then Crown Prince, Sheikh Tamim on June 25, 20213.