10 to 11 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz, IRNA news agency reports, citing Qeshm governor

Multiple explosions reported in Iran's Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island 10 to 11 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz, IRNA news agency reports, citing Qeshm governor

Several explosions were heard Sunday in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on nearby Qeshm Island, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Fars reported that several explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas and in the waters off Qeshm Island.

Residents of the village of Mesen on southern Qeshm Island also reported hearing multiple explosions, according to the agency.

Later, Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri said 10 to 11 "enemy" projectiles struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting military sites.

He told the state-run IRNA news agency that no casualties were reported in the attacks.

Further details were not immediately available.