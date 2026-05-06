Bangladeshi, Chinese foreign ministers call for 'immediate and comprehensive ceasefire' in Middle East, back diplomatic efforts, urge safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz

China pledges support for Bangladesh’s new government during Beijing talks Bangladeshi, Chinese foreign ministers call for 'immediate and comprehensive ceasefire' in Middle East, back diplomatic efforts, urge safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz

China on Wednesday vowed to support Bangladesh's new government as the top diplomats of the two countries met in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman that Beijing respects Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty as well as its chosen development path and political system, and expressed support for Dhaka's pursuit of an independent foreign policy, according to a statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang expressed willingness to promote the alignment of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Dhaka's national development strategies as well as deepen cooperation in areas including trade, investment, water conservancy and green development.

He emphasized that China’s relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are not “targeted at any third party and should not be influenced by any third party.”

Rahman, in turn, said that China “has always been a trustworthy and indispensable friend and partner.”

He said that Bangladesh “looks forward to further deepening all-round friendship and cooperation, upgrading the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level and supporting Bangladesh’s economic and social development.”

After the talks, both sides issued a joint statement reaffirming support for the UN Charter, multilateralism and peaceful dispute resolution.

They called for an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire” in the Middle East, backed diplomatic efforts and urged protection of civilians and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

China also supported efforts by Bangladesh and Myanmar to resolve the Rohingya refugee issue in Bangladesh.

Separately, Rahman also met the chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), discussing the Bangladesh-China strategic partnership and deeper cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and development, according to a statement from the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry.

This was Rahman’s third overseas bilateral trip since being appointed earlier this year.

China has been Bangladesh's largest trading partner for the last 15 years. The bilateral trade volume between Bangladesh and China increased to approximately $17.35 billion in 2024, largely in favor of Beijing.

When Bangladesh formally joined China’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2016, Beijing pledged approximately $24 billion in loans and aid.