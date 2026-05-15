Researchers link long-term air pollution exposure to higher dementia risk Danish study finds fine particles, nitrogen dioxide may increase risk of 2 neurological disorders

Researchers from Aarhus University, Denmark, and the University of Florida have found that long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of developing certain forms of dementia, according to Danish broadcaster DR on Friday.

“These are pollutants that most people are exposed to every day,” psychiatrist and professor Dimitry S. Davydow said in a statement released by Aarhus University Hospital.

The study linked prolonged exposure to fine air particles and nitrogen dioxide with a higher risk of Lewy body disease and Parkinson’s-related dementia.

Researchers analyzed anonymized data from more than 2 million people in Denmark aged between 65 and 95.

The study examined air pollution levels at participants’ home addresses over a 10-year period before dementia diagnoses were made.

According to the researchers, pollution linked to shipping, road traffic and combustion sources was associated with the increased risks.

The study also noted limitations, including the absence of lifestyle-related data such as smoking habits.

“Our results suggest that air pollution may be one of the environmental factors that contribute to the development of these diseases,” said Jakob Christensen, chief physician at Aarhus University Hospital.