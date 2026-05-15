7 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza City despite ceasefire 2 Israeli airstrikes hit residential building and civilian vehicle in Gaza City, medical sources, witnesses tell Anadolu

Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 45 others injured on Friday in two Israeli airstrikes targeting a residential building and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the victims, including three women, were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s field hospital in Gaza City.

The sources said three of the victims were killed in the strike on the civilian vehicle, while four others died in the attack on the residential building.

Several of the wounded were reported in critical condition, the sources added.

An Anadolu correspondent on the ground said fires were still burning in the targeted building in the Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City hours after the attack.

The building sustained severe damage, while nearby structures were also heavily affected.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone also struck a moving civilian vehicle on Al-Wahda Street near the Abu Asi petrol station.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has killed around 857 Palestinians and injured 2,486 others through shelling and gunfire in violations of the truce, according to a Health Ministry statement issued Thursday.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israeli genocidal war launched in October 2023, which later continued in various forms, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, injuring over 172,000 others, and causing destruction to 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul