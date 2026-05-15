Government urges caution over pork imports as outbreaks continue across Europe

Swiss authorities warn of high risk of African swine fever spreading into country Government urges caution over pork imports as outbreaks continue across Europe

Swiss authorities warned Friday that the risk of African swine fever (ASF) spreading to Switzerland remains high, particularly due to outbreaks affecting wild boar populations in parts of Europe, according to Swissinfo.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said transmission of the disease to domestic pigs is “possible at any time” in areas where infected wild boars are present.

The agency urged travelers not to import pork or wild boar meat from affected regions into Switzerland and advised hunters to thoroughly clean and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before crossing the border.

According to the FSVO, the virus is highly resistant and can remain infectious for long periods in blood, meat products and carcasses.

Authorities also called on pig owners to immediately contact veterinarians if animals show unclear symptoms.

As part of a national early detection program, Switzerland has been testing dead wild boars and sick animals.

The FSVO said all 25 wild boars examined so far have tested negative.

The warning comes after a renewed outbreak was detected in Italy in April, following a period of declining infections in domestic pigs across Europe.

Swiss authorities also described renewed ASF detections in Saxony as a “setback” in efforts to contain the disease.