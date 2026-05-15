Testing shows meningitis B strain differs from previous outbreaks this year in Kent and Dorset which killed 2 people

Two pupils in UK treated for meningitis after another student dies, UK agency says Testing shows meningitis B strain differs from previous outbreaks this year in Kent and Dorset which killed 2 people

Britain’s health security authority confirmed on Friday that two pupils from different schools in Reading are receiving treatment for meningitis after the death of a sixth-form college student earlier this week.

The two pupils being treated for meningitis attend Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre, Sky News reported citing the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

It was also confirmed that the pupil who died attended Henley College, about nine miles away in Oxfordshire.

The UKHSA said testing showed it was not the same strain of meningitis B as in previous outbreaks this year in Kent and Dorset.

During the previous outbreak in March, a University of Kent student and a year 13 pupil died in the Kent outbreak, prompting thousands to get the vaccine or antibiotics.

A statement from Henley College said its "thoughts and sincere condolences are with the student's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."